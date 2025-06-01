Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic is attracting major interest in his services this summer, with transfer speculation suggesting several Premier League clubs want him. The Serbian, who signed for Juve in 2022 for a fee of around £70 million, has experienced a mixed time in Turin, and he and the club are now considering parting company in the coming weeks.

Juventus Open to Selling Vlahovic

Vlahovic, 25, is contracted to Juventus until June 2026, but with the striker approaching the final year of his contract with the club, a decision has reportedly been made to attempt to offload him now. The decision was made in response to stalled contract renewal talks and the Juventus hierarchy’s desire to manage finances more effectively. By selling Vlahovic, it’s believed the club will save a significant amount on his wages, which are set to rise to around £12 million per year net in 2025/26.

While Vlahovic has been able to score goals when called upon for Juventus, including this season, he’s not always been a regular starter. With the club looking to restructure its squad and finances, Vlahovic’s departure becomes a viable option.

Premier League Clubs Express Interest

Several Premier League outfits are reportedly monitoring Vlahovic’s situation closely. Arsenal, Manchester United, Chelsea, and Newcastle United have all been linked with an interest in the striker.

Arsenal, in particular, have a longstanding interest in Vlahovic, having attempted to sign him before he joined Juventus. The Gunners are known to be in the market for a prolific goalscorer, and Vlahovic’s profile fits what they’re looking for.

Manchester United are also looking to strengthen their forward line. With uncertainty surrounding their current strikers, Vlahovic would be an attractive prospect due to his age, experience, and record in front of goal.

Chelsea and Newcastle United are also keeping tabs, with Vlahovic seen as the ideal recruit to add depth at the top of the pitch for clubs competing on multiple fronts.

Vlahovic Open to Premier League Move

Vlahovic is reportedly keen on a move to the Premier League, as it will provide him with an opportunity to rejuvenate his career. His openness to a transfer aligns with Juventus’ willingness to do a deal, making a summer move increasingly likely.

Transfer odds online indicate that Vlahovic is among the top names from abroad tipped for a switch to the English top flight this summer. However, he won’t come cheap, with Juve set to demand in the region of £50 million for the Serbia international. Vlahovic’s wages will also be a factor; he could seek around £10 million per year.

Conclusion

As the summer window approaches, Dusan Vlahovic’s future remains a hot topic of discussion. With Juventus open to letting the forward go and the player keen to take up a new challenge, a move to the Premier League is increasingly likely, with clubs like Arsenal, Manchester United, Chelsea, and Newcastle United all on the hunt for a striker this summer.