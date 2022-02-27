Dusan Vlahovic reacts to Juventus away win over Empoli

Dusan Vlahovic has reacted to Juventus’ win against Empoli after he scored twice to help the Bianconeri secure the points.

The impressive Serbian has continued his goal-scoring exploits at Juve after he impressed for Fiorentina in the first half of the season.

The striker was in a devastatingly good mood to score yesterday and grabbed two strikes for himself.

After the game, he took to his Instagram account to insist that Juve should always win matches, and that is the only thing that matters.

He posted some images of himself from the game and captioned it: “The victory we wanted and for which we work every day, +3 important points for the classification but above all that team spirit that will take us far.

“We are Juve and the only thing that matters is to win, we know it well and we must continue like this.”

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic has the mindset that is required to succeed in Europe’s elite sport and the striker is at the right club.

Fiorentina didn’t deserve his talents because he could have spent years with La Viola and still not win any trophies, despite his mindset and abilities.

However, at Juve, he would compete for titles and he can win one in every campaign he is on their books.