Dusan Vlahovic refuses to comment on Juventus legal battles

Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic has no interest in the club’s current legal battles and insists he is just a football player.

The Bianconeri are battling against prosecution on several fronts as it emerges that they have falsified their accounts since 2019 to cover up some huge losses.

Andrea Agnelli and his board have resigned and several revelations are being put out by investigators almost on a daily basis now.

Players do read the news and they will know what is happening. It was always going to happen that the likes of Vlahovic were asked about his opinion on the situation and the striker said the following as reported by Calciomercato:

“Let’s see now when I return to Italy, I didn’t understand what happened. I was very pleased to have Andrea Agnelli as president. Concerns? I am a footballer, I am focused on the field; we talked about it. They told me what happened and I read in the newspapers”.

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic should not be bothered about this development because he was neither responsible nor involved.

Journalists must do the right thing and target the correct people instead of disturbing our players who have no business with the scandal.

We need football to return soon enough so our attention will turn towards matches in the league and Europe.