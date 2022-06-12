Dusan Vlahovic reveals what he is addicted to and how it affects him

Juventus striker, Dusan Vlahovic, claims he is addicted to scoring and doesn’t feel good when he doesn’t find the back of the net.

The Serbian joined the Bianconeri in the January transfer window after a stunning first half to the season at Fiorentina.

He was on course to win the highest goal-scorer in Serie A, but he didn’t score enough goals in the second half of the campaign to win the gong.

Vlahovic is often hard on himself when he doesn’t score, and he has now admitted that finding the back of the net is like an addiction to him.

He said, as quoted by Football Italia: “It fills me, it completely pervades me. When I don’t feel that emotion, after a match I then feel empty, rock bottom. When I do score, it feels like I’m flying. I am soaring in Seventh Heaven.

“It’s like a kind of fuel and once you’ve tried it, you need to have more and more, you must at all costs experience that emotion again.

“It’s an addiction that stimulates you in every moment. It’s what I live for.”

Juve FC Says

A striker with an obsession for scoring is a good thing because it keeps him prepared to do even better than the last time.

At 22, Vlahovic has a great attitude to his career as a footballer, and that will help him achieve many of his goals in the game.

Hopefully, he would score enough goals to fire us to the league title next season.