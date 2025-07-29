Dusan Vlahovic appears increasingly open to leaving Juventus, and is now reportedly prepared to make personal concessions in order to facilitate a move. The Serbian forward has been informed by the Bianconeri that he is no longer part of their long-term plans, prompting both player and club to seek a resolution during this transfer window.

Vlahovic has struggled to live up to expectations since his high-profile arrival in Turin and has not agreed to an extension to his current contract. That deal is set to expire next summer, raising the urgency for Juventus to secure a transfer fee before losing him for nothing.

Salary Demands a Key Obstacle

One of the major barriers to his departure has been his salary. Vlahovic is currently the highest earner in Serie A, receiving a net 12 million euros per year. Juventus have made it clear that they wish to move on from the player, but his refusal to lower those demands has complicated negotiations.

AC Milan have shown strong interest in signing the striker, yet they are only willing to offer a salary worth half of what he currently earns. Up until now, that gap has appeared too wide to bridge, and the proposed transfer had stalled as a result.

Vlahovic Reportedly Willing to Compromise

However, as cited by Tuttomercatoweb, there has been a shift in Vlahovic’s stance. The report indicates that the Serbian international is now open to reducing his wage demands, potentially removing the final obstacle to a deal being agreed.

Such a compromise could unlock the transfer, benefiting all parties involved. Juventus would avoid losing the player for free, AC Milan could acquire a proven forward, and Vlahovic would have the opportunity to revive his career in a new environment.

With negotiations ongoing, the willingness of the player to make sacrifices suggests that progress is being made. If both clubs can now align on terms, a resolution may soon be reached, bringing an end to Vlahovic’s uncertain chapter at the Allianz Stadium.