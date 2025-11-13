Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic could cross paths with Thiago Motta once again, as the latter is being linked with the Serbian national team.

The Italo-Brazilian manager has been on the shelf since being sacked by the Bianconeri in March and replaced with Igor Tudor.

The club made a decision as the club was in a downward spiral, especially following embarrassing eliminations in the Champions League and Coppa Italia at the hands of PSV Eindhoven and Empoli, while back-to-back beatdowns to Atalanta and Fiorentina proved to be the final coffin in the coffin.

Thiago Motta offered the chance to coach two national teams

Although he only lasted eight months in Turin, Motta remains on the club’s payroll until June 2027. He and his staff are still weighing around €16 million on the wage bill.

Therefore, Juventus have been hoping that the 42-year-old would find himself a new job so that he would terminate his contract with the club.

In recent days, the former Inter and PSG midfielder was linked with the Atalanta hot seat, but the Bergamo outfit eventually preferred to replace Ivan Juric with Raffaele Palladino.

(Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

Nevertheless, Foot Mercato (via IlBianconero) reveals that Motta has been presented with two opportunities on the international stage.

The French source links the manager with the vacant roles at Serbia and Greece.

Serbia role would entail Motta reunion with Vlahovic & Kostic

The Serbian national team would be an interesting one, as it would reunite him with Vlahovic, whom he had identified as his first choice in his first few months at Juventus, before dropping him in favour of Randal Kolo Muani in January.

Moreover, the reunion with Filip Kostic could be even more awkward, as Motta had immediately ditched the winger from his plans, which prompted his departure to Fenerbahce on loan.

Nevertheless, the source admits that Motta is unlikely to accept either job, as he prefers to hold out for a new club at this stage of his career rather than take over a national team.