Dusan Vlahovic to miss Juventus first game of 2023

Dusan Vlahovic has been plagued by injury problems for much of this year, and it stopped him from helping his nation at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

He also has not played for Juventus since the end of October, which worries the Bianconeri, and he has still not started normal training with his teammates.

This means he will not be up to speed when they restart their league campaign in the new year, and a report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals he is now set to miss their match against Cremonese.

It reveals that unless something dramatic happens, the striker will be unavailable to play that game because of his fitness problems.

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic has been one of our best players this campaign, and we certainly want to have him fit for the second half of the season.

However, it will be a marathon, so we do not expect him to be rushed back to action, considering there are plenty of other matches we will need him.

Hopefully, he can become fully fit soon and start contributing to our game, even though we expect Moise Kean and Arkadiusz Milik to step up and score the goals we need to deliver wins and trophies for the fans.