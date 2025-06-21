ISTANBUL, TURKEY - APRIL 6: Head coach Jose Mourinho of Fenrebahce looks on during the Turkish Super League match between Fenerbahce and Trabzonspor at Ulker Sukru Saracoglu Stadium on April 6, 2025 in Istanbul, Turkey. (Photo by Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)

Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic has reportedly rejected an offer from Fenerbahce while awaiting a potential approach from Newcastle United.

While the 25-year-old’s fate remains a mystery, almost all sources agree that his future lies away from Turin.

The Bianoneri are keen to sell the Serbian who’s running on a hefty contract expiring in 12 months. Moreover, his displays over the last few seasons haven’t justified the large figures who earns, or the €80 million paid for Fiorentina to acquire his services in January 2022.

Therefore, most fans and observers agree that Vlahovic represents the biggest conundrum for Juventus this summer, especially amidst the lack of clarity on his future, with very few options on the table.

Dusan Vlahovic not interested in joining Mourinho at Fenerbahce

(Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

In recent weeks, Fenerbahce emerged as a potential destination, offering the misfiring striker an escape route from Continassa.

But according to La Gazzetta dello Sport via IlBianconero, Vlahovic has no desire to play his football in Istanbul next season, even if it means serving under the tutelage of the charismatic Jose Mourinho.

Hence, the former Fiorentina star turned down the opportunity to join the Turkish giants.

Vlahovic waiting for Newcastle?

The source adds that Newcastle could enter the fray in the coming days, so this could be a reason why the player has decided to reject Fenerbache’s approach, as he would much rather join a Premier League club, especially one with an ambitious project like the Magpies.

Nevertheless, it should be noted that Vlahovic is unlikely to displace Alexander Isak in Eddie Howe’s starting lineup, especially following the Swede’s astonishing campaign.

But after securing their place in the Champions League next season, there might be room for both strikers at St. James’ Park.

For their part, Juventus have reportedly set their asking price at €30 million.