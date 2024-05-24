Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic has been named the Striker of the Season in Serie A after scoring 16 league goals for the Bianconeri before the final day of the season.

Vlahovic has been in fantastic form for Juve, marking his best scoring season since moving to the Allianz Stadium.

Juventus had considered offloading him in the summer, but he stayed and has now repaid the faith the club showed in him.

He has the chance to score even more goals when the Bianconeri face Monza in their final game of the season.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Vlahovic has already been named the Striker of the Season. He won the award because Lautaro Martinez, the league’s leading scorer, will be named the overall MVP.

The regulations state that one player cannot win two awards in different categories, and Vlahovic has triumphed over competitors like Victor Osimhen and Paulo Dybala to secure the title.

Juve FC Says

This has been Vlahovic’s best campaign for us, and it is a good sign of things to come because the striker seems to have finally gotten used to how we play.

Hopefully, he will maintain this momentum under the next manager and score even more goals.