Juventus were knocked out of the Club World Cup at the round of 16 stage by Real Madrid last night, a result that ended their hopes of progressing further in the competition. The Bianconeri had gone into the match with belief, hoping to secure an upset against the Spanish giants and continue their positive run.

Despite the loss, Juventus put in a respectable performance. They created chances, held their shape and gave a solid account of themselves. However, one notable absence from the starting eleven was Dusan Vlahovic, and his exclusion has sparked discussion among supporters and pundits alike.

Vlahovic appears to be on his way out of the club, having reportedly been placed on the market. When Igor Tudor first arrived at Juventus, he trusted the Serbian as his starting striker. However, in recent matches, Vlahovic has lost his place to Randal Kolo Muani, who was chosen to lead the line against Madrid.

Panucci Questions Vlahovic’s Influence

Following the defeat, some fans have wondered whether Juventus might have fared better had Vlahovic started the match. Given his goal-scoring record and physical presence, it is a reasonable question. However, Christian Panucci offered a rather dismissive view of the forward’s potential impact.

As cited by Tuttomercatoweb, Panucci remarked, “I don’t like how he moves, I never see him as dangerous. He probably could have been included, but it’s not a given that it would have changed things.”

These comments underline a growing sense of scepticism around Vlahovic’s role at Juventus, with even former professionals casting doubt on whether his presence would have made a tangible difference.

(Photo by Chris Ricco/Getty Images)

A Striker on the Margins

Vlahovic’s future at the club now appears increasingly uncertain. The fact that he did not start such a significant fixture only strengthens speculation that Juventus are preparing to part ways with him. Although he was once viewed as a cornerstone of the attack, the recent shift in preference towards Kolo Muani suggests a change in strategy.

Whether or not he would have altered the outcome against Real Madrid is up for debate, but what seems clear is that Vlahovic is no longer central to Juventus’ plans moving forward.