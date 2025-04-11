Dusan Vlahović remains one of Serie A’s most compelling talents—a player fans pay to watch, even amid a mixed spell that has seen flashes of brilliance tempered by inconsistency. Yet, as Juventus enter a critical phase under manager Igor Tudor, the Serbian striker’s future hangs in the balance. With his contract set to expire in June 2026 and negotiations over an extension at an impasse, the Bianconeri face a dilemma: retain their marquee forward at a financial cost or prioritise fiscal stability over individual star power.

Vlahović's journey at Juventus has been a paradox. Arriving from Fiorentina in 2022 for €85 million, he was heralded as the heir to the club's storied attacking lineage. While his goal-scoring instincts have occasionally shone—evidenced by crucial strikes in tight fixtures—his overall impact has fallen short of the sky-high expectations set by his transfer fee and €12 million net annual salary. Critics argue that his output mirrors his Fiorentina days, but the scrutiny in Turin is unrelenting. For fans, however, Vlahović's raw potential and moments of clinical finishing keep him a box-office draw in Serie A, even during a transitional period for the club.

The crux of the standoff lies in Juventus’s revamped financial strategy. Under sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli, the club has imposed a strict wage cap to align with long-term sustainability goals. Vlahović’s current earnings, which total €24 million gross annually, now exceed this threshold, prompting Juventus to demand a significant reduction. Reports suggest the club has tabled an offer of €8 million net plus performance-based bonuses, extending his deal until 2028 or 2029. Vlahović’s camp, however, has rebuffed these terms, insisting on retaining at least €10 million net—a figure Juventus deem incompatible with their new structure.

This stalemate has forced Juventus to explore drastic measures. With just over a year remaining on his contract, the club risks losing him for free in 2026, mirroring the Federico Chiesa saga that culminated in a cut-price sale to Liverpool. Giuntoli is determined to avoid a repeat, but Vlahović’s hefty wages complicate potential transfers. Few European clubs can match his salary demands, and Juventus’s asking price—reportedly €40-50 million—feels optimistic given his contractual situation. As a result, the Bianconeri may need to accept a reduced fee this summer, even if it means incurring a financial loss on their initial investment.

For Tudor, the uncertainty poses tactical headaches. Vlahović remains Juventus’s primary striker, particularly with Arkadiusz Milik still recovering from a long-term injury. Yet the spectre of a departure looms large, forcing the club to scout replacements. Names like Victor Osimhen and Rasmus Højlund have surfaced, but neither offers a guaranteed upgrade at a manageable cost. Meanwhile, Vlahović’s representatives appear willing to let the contract wind down, banking on a lucrative free-agent move in 2026.