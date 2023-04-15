Dusan Vlahovic’s future depends on the offer Juventus receives

Juventus remains open to the idea of cashing in on Dusan Vlahovic and the Serbian could be on the move at the end of this season.

Vlahovic has only been at the club for over a year, and the Bianconeri consider him their main goal scorer.

However, several clubs continue to show an interest in his signature and the striker could leave the club at the end of this season.

Juve is one of the biggest clubs in the world, but they have some financial troubles, which could force them to offload DV9.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals the attacker is available for sale and Juve will not hesitate to offload him if a good offer comes their way.

Juve FC Says

In football, everyone has a price and it usually does not make sense when we do not sell a player at the right time.

Keeping Vlahovic would be good, but the Serbian has not been so superb and the goals we want haven’t been coming from him as much as we want.

A replacement could be better suited to how we play and outperform him. But anyone buying DV9 must pay a huge fee that will cover what we paid to add him to our squad.