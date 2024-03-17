Juventus’s appalling run of form continued today after dropping two more points in a goalless draw against mid-table Genoa.

Juventus started the game with the struggling partnership of Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic after the Serbian returned to the team following suspension.

Genoa was hoping to become the latest club to steal points off Juve in Turin and started the game by keeping the home side at bay as much as they could.

However, the visitors had the first sight of the goal as Mattia Bani’s header was parried for a corner by Wojciech Szczesny.

Juve continued to labour to find the opening goal and had a shout for a penalty not given by the referee. Federico Gatti continued to get forward to help their struggling attack score.

However, even with Fabio Miretti playing deep at times, Juve never looked like scoring, as their attacking players lost the ball too easily too often.

Gatti eventually had a shot blocked as Juve became frustrated, and Danilo received the first yellow card of the game in the last noteworthy action before halftime.

At the start of the second half, Gatti had his third attempt of the game, and it seemed apparent a defender could be the first to score for them despite their star-studded attack.

Minutes later, Samuel Iling Junior clipped the post after coming on as a substitute as Juve tried to get the first goal of the match. That was the closest they had come to scoring all game.

Shortly after that, Vlahovic headed wide from a fine cross from Andrea Cambiaso as Juve pressed for a goal.

The introduction of Adrien Rabiot and Kenan Yildiz, among others, added more bite to the Juve attack, and it began to ask more questions of the Genoa defence.

From yet another Cambiaso cross, Vlahovic failed to time his run well and could not head Juve into the lead, but it seemed the goal was coming.

Max Allegri made another change and brought on Tim Weah for Fabio Miretti, and Moise Kean came on for the impressive Cambiaso.

It was a change few expected, but Juve needed a goal at all costs now, and Kean had not scored all season.

It was all Juve in the game’s final fifteen minutes, but the Bianconeri lacked the cutting edge to find the goal as Genoa defended very well.

Just when the perfect chance broke for Kean, the striker slammed it against the post, but it wouldn’t have counted as Vlahovic was offside in the build-up. That just showed how poor Kean’s luck has been all season.

Shortly afterwards, things went from bad to worse for Juve as Vlahovic was sent off for dissent after receiving two quick yellow cards.

That was the worst way for Juve to end the game, but the match ended with Juve failing to win again. At least they kept a clean sheet.