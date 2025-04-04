Igor Tudor’s arrival at Juventus has sparked immediate intrigue around Dusan Vlahović, offering the Serbian striker a lifeline after months of stagnation. While it’s premature to declare a resurgence—Tudor has overseen just one match since replacing Thiago Motta—early signs suggest a calculated gamble to revive the €70m forward’s fortunes.

Tudor’s debut against Genoa provided a glimpse of his approach: a 3-5-2 system emphasising verticality over Motta’s possession-heavy style. Vlahović, benched for much of 2025 under Motta, started as the focal point, using his physicality to disrupt defences and create space. His subtle flick-on during Kenan Yildiz’s winner—a move catalysed by Tudor’s quick-thinking sideline throw—highlighted his unselfishness, even as his personal goal drought persists.

With Juventus reportedly open to offers of around €30m, Tudor’s faith arrives at a critical juncture. The striker’s contract expires in 2026, and his early return from international duty to train under Tudor signals a commitment to proving his worth. While one game is insufficient to assess long-term impact, the manager’s public praise—“he has all the skills a top-class player needs”—suggests Vlahović will remain central to Juventus’ Champions League push.

Tudor’s immediate critique—calling out Vlahović’s tendency to argue with referees—demonstrates a hands-on approach to refining the striker’s mentality. By balancing admonishment (“you waste energy”) with encouragement (“he seemed hungry to score”), Tudor aims to channel Vlahović’s intensity productively. This psychological recalibration, paired with tactical adjustments, could unlock the form that once made him Serie A’s most feared marksman.

Labelling this a “redemption arc” after 90 minutes would be hyperbolic. Yet Tudor’s swift reinstatement of Vlahović—a player he once hailed as Italy’s best striker—reflects a belief that the Serbian’s aerial prowess and penalty-box instincts align perfectly with his direct style. For Juventus, the bet is twofold: either reignite Vlahović’s value for a summer sale or rebuild around him as a cornerstone.