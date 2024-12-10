Samuel Mbangula has been one of the standout talents at Juventus this season, emerging as a bright prospect after a stunning debut. The young attacker was relatively unknown until Thiago Motta handed him a first-team opportunity as Juventus manager in his inaugural match. Mbangula seized the moment, scoring on his debut in an awe-inspiring performance that marked him as a rising star to watch.

Since that electrifying start, Mbangula has become a valuable asset for the Bianconeri. However, his role has largely been rotational, as he finds himself sidelined when Juventus’ more seasoned attackers are available. Despite limited game time, the 20-year-old has shown immense promise, and his performances suggest he would likely be a starter at many other clubs.

Juventus’ squad is stacked with quality, making it difficult for young players like Mbangula to secure a regular spot. This depth has sparked speculation that the forward could consider seeking opportunities elsewhere to fulfil his potential. According to Tuttojuve, Feyenoord has taken a keen interest in Mbangula and has been discussing the possibility of bringing him to the Netherlands. The Dutch side, which has been following the attacker closely this season, reportedly sees him as an important addition to their squad.

Juventus might also face pressure to sell Mbangula for financial reasons. Offloading younger players with market value could provide the club with funds to sign more experienced players. If this is the club’s plan, they may view Feyenoord’s interest as an opportunity. However, losing Mbangula could come at a cost to Juventus’ long-term ambitions, as the young attacker has shown the potential to become a key player.

To keep Mbangula, Juventus must find a way to give him more consistent playing time. Otherwise, the talented forward may opt to leave in search of a club where he can play a more central role in the squad.