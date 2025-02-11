Dutch legend Edwin van der Sar has expressed his belief that Teun Koopmeiners has the potential to succeed at Juventus, and he feels that the upcoming Champions League games against PSV could be the key to unlocking the midfielder’s best form.

Since joining Juventus from Atalanta at the end of last season, Koopmeiners has struggled to replicate the exceptional form he demonstrated during his time with La Dea. In Bergamo, Koopmeiners was considered one of the most talented midfielders in Europe, regularly impressing with his all-around performances. His ability to control games, distribute the ball effectively, and contribute defensively made him a standout figure in Serie A, earning him a reputation as one of the best in his position. This form was one of the key reasons Juventus pursued him for so long, with the club engaging in protracted negotiations to bring him to Turin.

However, despite high expectations, Koopmeiners has been unable to replicate his Atalanta form since his move to Juventus. In the early months of his time with the Bianconeri, the Dutchman has struggled to find his rhythm, and his performances have left some fans growing frustrated. While it’s not uncommon for players to take time to adjust to a new club, it appears that Koopmeiners may need more time than others. The midfielder’s struggles in the Juventus squad have raised concerns about whether he can adapt to the demands of the team. Some Bianconeri supporters are already expressing their dissatisfaction with his lack of impact on the pitch, and there are growing questions about his future at the club.

Despite the early setbacks, van der Sar remains confident that Koopmeiners can find success in Turin. Ahead of Juventus’ crucial Champions League play-off games, the former Man Utd goalkeeper offered his thoughts on the situation, insisting that the midfielder’s quality will eventually shine through.

He said, as quoted by TuttoJuve:

“I have known Koop since his time at AZ Alkmaar; we had also followed him for Ajax. In the end, we had no space in midfield, and Atalanta bought him.

“Koopmeiners is important for Holland, and I’m sure he will be for Juve too. Maybe the Dutch atmosphere of PSV will unlock him, and a new season will begin for him. He’s a complete number 8; I like him a lot. He needs to take some pressure off, which is part of the game.”

Van der Sar’s comments highlight his belief in Koopmeiners’ abilities, emphasising that the midfielder’s transition to Juventus may be hampered by external factors. The Dutch atmosphere of PSV, where Koopmeiners previously thrived, could be the catalyst for his resurgence, according to the legendary goalkeeper. Van der Sar’s words are likely to provide some reassurance to both the player and Juventus fans who are beginning to lose faith.

However, time is running out for Koopmeiners to prove himself. Juventus have high expectations, and the competition in the midfield is fierce. If he cannot find his form soon, his place in the squad may be under threat. As Van der Sar pointed out, the key for Koopmeiners is to take the pressure off himself and perform with the same confidence and consistency that made him one of Europe’s best at Atalanta.