Dutch report: Juventus starlet Ihattaren arrested in another ugly episode

Sadly, the private life of Mohamed Ihattaren continues to descend into chaos, with reports revealing his arrest on Monday.

Juventus were thrilled to sign the Dutchman on deadline day back in the summer of 2021, as the former PSV Eindhoven starlet was deemed to be one of the finest talents in the Netherlands.

However, his career and life have both been on a downward spiral ever since. The Bianconeri immediately sent him on loan to Sampdoria, but he then went AWOL before making his debut for the club.

The young man then reappeared in his home country and was reportedly suffering from depression caused by familiar issues. He then joined Ajax for a brief spell, before returning to Turin.

Apparently, Ihattaren has been missing again, as he was last seen on Friday training at Vinovo.

According to De Telegraaf via Calciomercato, the 21-year-old has been arrested due to violence against his ex-girlfriend.

Even worse, this happens to be the second time the midfielder gets arrested in the space of a few months. The previous occasion occurred last November, when he was handcuffed on suspicion of involvement in a threat.

In the past, retired footballer Wesley Sneijder tried to help his young compatriot in finding the right path, but to no avail.

At this point, it’s clear that Ihattaren needs professional assistance as his life seems to be in shambles, let alone his playing career.