Dybala achieves milestone after scoring for Juventus yesterday

This might be Paulo Dybala’s last season at Juventus as he edges closer to the end of his current deal.
He might not sign a contract extension with the Bianconeri and depart, but he would leave a legacy behind.
He was among the goals again yesterday as Juve defeated Salernitana to close in on the top of the Serie A table.
The strike against The Garnets means he now has 113 goals for Juve since he joined the club in 2015.
Calciomercato says that means he has now equalled Federico Munerati’s strike for the club and is one of its top ten goal-scorers in history.
He is also just two goals away from catching Italian football legend, Roberto Baggio.
Juve FC Says
Dybala has been an important player for the club since he moved to Turin and continues to score the goals we need.
The former Palermo man will score some more before this season ends, but we don’t know if it would be his last campaign with us
If it turns out to be the case, we will always welcome him back to Turin because of the success he brought to the team.
2 Comments
When he is in the starting line up, always produces much creativity needed for the team..the unpredictable piece of Juventus aaide from Cuadrado
Exactly Ringo! He is the creative piece. He is the link up piece. He is the one player on this team who makes up for the lack of creativity in the midfield. Look at his passes yesterday, he has the vision. He pushes forward, and has the skills to exploit defenders. Chiesa has speed and skills, but is more of a goal scorer than Dybala, so he is more straight-line.
I hope they keep Dybala, and give him, Chiesa and Vlahovic the opportunity to form a great triumvirate.