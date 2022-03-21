Dybala achieves milestone after scoring for Juventus yesterday

This might be Paulo Dybala’s last season at Juventus as he edges closer to the end of his current deal.

He might not sign a contract extension with the Bianconeri and depart, but he would leave a legacy behind.

He was among the goals again yesterday as Juve defeated Salernitana to close in on the top of the Serie A table.

The strike against The Garnets means he now has 113 goals for Juve since he joined the club in 2015.

Calciomercato says that means he has now equalled Federico Munerati’s strike for the club and is one of its top ten goal-scorers in history.

He is also just two goals away from catching Italian football legend, Roberto Baggio.

Juve FC Says

Dybala has been an important player for the club since he moved to Turin and continues to score the goals we need.

The former Palermo man will score some more before this season ends, but we don’t know if it would be his last campaign with us

If it turns out to be the case, we will always welcome him back to Turin because of the success he brought to the team.