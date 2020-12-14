Dybala admits ‘I needed it’ after scoring confidence-boosting goal

Paulo Dybala scored his first Serie A goal of the campaign in the win over Genoa yesterday evening, and admits that he needed the boost after some tough weeks.

The Argentine isn’t used to enduring barren spells in front of goal, and will be happy that his opening goal paved the way for his team to go on and win, as well as give him some added confidence which has been missing.

“For us attackers, scoring goals is important and gives us confidence, I needed it,” Dybala admitted after the match (as translated by Juve’s official website). “For many games I was not happy and I felt it more every match.

“I like touching the ball a lot, playing with my teammates and I was missing this, I hope this goal can give me that confidence.

“Last year I had an incredible year, this year I started less well, but I was trying to watch the games and understand what to correct to improve and perhaps I was thinking too much and this is wrong, because one must enter the field in peace.

“I didn’t play a great match today, but this goal is important and I’m happy with the victory. I have a wonderful relationship with the Coach, we always talk, we have a good dialogue and this is beautiful.

“He has always had faith in me and has always spoken well of me, I still have much to give him, I have to continue like this in training and in all situations.”

The team went on to win 3-1 after he opened the scoring with two goals from Cristiano Ronaldo wrapping up proceedings, and the improved performance from the Argentine should open the door to further minutes also.

Alvaro Morata has been in top form since returning to the club, and while the manager has previously hinted at a three-pronged attack, he has opted against such a system thus far.

Would you like to see us play all three in the coming games? Or could that affect our balance and be a risk to our form?

Patrick