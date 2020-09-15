Dybala agent arrives in Turin

Paulo Dybala’s agent Jorge Antun has arrived in Turin, possibly ahead of contract renewal talks for the Argentine.

The Argentine forward has an existing deal with the Bianconeri that doesn’t expire until June 2022, however both club and player have reportedly been in talks over a contract extension.

Juve Chief Football officer Fabio Paratici confirmed that the club and players agent had been in talks over a contract extension, prior to the Coronavirus pandemic which personally affected Dybala, who tested positive for Covid-19.

Initial reports had suggested that La Joya would pen an extension deal with the club that would tie him to Juve until 2025 and see an increase on his salary to a reported €10 million, including performance related bonuses and assorted add-ons.

Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Fabiana Della Valle reports today (see below) that Antun has arrived in Turin, ahead of talks with Juve management, possibly over the extension deal.