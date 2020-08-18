Dybala agent: ‘Newspaper rumours are false’

Paulo Dybala’s agent has rubbished reports that his client is demanding a huge salary or even thinking of leaving Juventus.

Recent reports in the Italian press have suggested that La Joya is asking the club for at least €20 million in yearly salary while others have suggested Dybala could leave the club altogether in order to balance the books and raise more cash for investment.

Speaking to Tuttomercatoweb, Jorge Antun dismissed the rumours as ‘false’ and insisted the club and player are still working on a contract renewal.

“I’ve read rumours in the papers these days that are completely false, Paulo Dybala is a Juventus player, and is happy to be.

“We are working with the club to renew his contract with our usual predisposition as always.”

Dybala is currently taking time out and has been pictured with teammate Rodrigo Bentancur in Ibiza, ahead of reporting for training next week.

The Argentine interntional is still expected to pen a new contract with the club which will see his salary increased while extending his stay in Turin until at least 2024/25.