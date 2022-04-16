Dybala, Allegri and the most interesting numbers ahead of Juventus-Bologna

Later in the day, Juventus will play hosts for Bologna at the Allianz Stadium in Turin. The club’s official website has revealed some of the most interesting stats and facts ahead of the encounter, and expectedly, they’re all in the favor of the Old Lady.

During the second half of the season, Juventus have thus far gathered 28 points (more that any other Serie A side). On the contrary, the Rossoblu have only gained two points away from home during this period.

For Max Allegri, Bologna are actually one of his favorite victims. In 19 past encounters against them, the Livorno native registered 15 wins and four draws. This is the club that the manager has played most games against in his career without suffering defeat.

Moreover, Juventus are currently riding an 11-match win streak against the Emilian club in Serie A – their longest active streak in the league – scoring 26 goals in the process. The Bianconeri have beaten Bologna in 44 past encounters in Turin, including the last eight meetings.

This will be the last time Paulo Dybala takes on the Rossoblu as a Juventus player. In his past 11 meetings against them, the Argentine has been mostly decisive, scoring seven goals and providing an assist.

Moreover, La Joya is the top-scorer in the meetings between Juventus and Bologna at the Allianz Stadium with four strikes to his name.