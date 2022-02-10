Dybala, Allegri and the most interesting stats ahead of Juventus-Sassuolo

On Thursday evening, Juventus will host Sassuolo for the Quarter Final tie in the Coppa Italia.

The Bianconeri’s official website provided us with the most interesting stats and facts related to the encounter.

Tonight’s match will mark the first encounter between the two sides in the Italian Cup. The two have met together on just 17 times in the past, with the Old Lady emerging victorious on 12 occasions, while three meetings ended in a draw, and the Neroverdi won twice (including the last meeting).

Juventus enjoy a positive scoring record against their Emilian foes, having scored three or more goals in nine of the 17 meetings.

Paulo Dybala has been one of the main pillars for the Bianconeri against Sassuolo in the past. The Argentine scored five goals including a hattrick in September 2017. In the last two encounters against the Neroverdi, La Joya scored a goal and provided an assist.

The clash against Sassuolo is always a special occasion for Max Allegri, who made a name for himself during his time at the club.

The tactician won eight out his 12 meetings against the Emilians, with one draw and three defeats (including one that cost him his job at Milan).

Finally, Juventus were the most attackingly aggressive sides in the round of 16, with 27 shots against Sampdoria, including 15 on target and four goals.