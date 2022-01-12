Dybala, Allegri and the most interesting stats ahead of the Italian Super cup

On Wednesday night, Juventus will try to defend their Italian Super Cup trophy when they go head-to-head against Inter at the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium.

The Bianconeri’s official website has provided us with the most interesting stats and facts related to the competition.

This fixture will mark the 34th edition of the Supercoppa Italiana. As for Juventus, it will be their 10th straight appearance in a row, and their 17th overall.

The Old Lady lifted the trophy on nine occasions, more than any other side in the competition’s history.

This will be the fourth time where the club takes part in a January edition. The Turin-based club emerged victorious on the three previous occasions (1996, 2019 and 2021).

In the previous 33 editions, the Scudetto winners won 23 times. However, the Coppa Italia winners lifted the trophy on four of the last seven versions.

This will mark the fourth cup final to played between Juventus and Inter. The Bianconeri won the Coppa Italia in 1959 and 1965, while the Nerazzurri lifter the Super Cup in 2005.

Paulo Dybala could start from the bench tonight, but he’s the competition’s all-time top scorer with four goals. Alessandro Del Piero, Andriy Shevchenko, Carlos Tevez and Samuel Eto’o are all behind him with three strikes for each.

Max Allegri will set a new record by making his seventh appearance in the competition, therefore breaking his tie with Marcello Lippi at six outings for each.