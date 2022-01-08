Dybala and Arthur to return to Juventus lineup for tomorrow’s match

Juventus faces AS Roma tomorrow in their second Serie A match of the new year with the Bianconeri hoping to earn all the points.

That game gives them a chance to close the gap between them and the top four and it would be tough.

They dropped valuable points in their 1-1 draw against Napoli the last time and La Gazzetta predicts them to make some changes to the team for the match against the Giallorossi.

The report via Tuttojuve says Juve should field a 4-3-3 formation with Paulo Dybala and Arthur returning to the starting XI.

None of them started the match against Napoli, with Dybala coming on for the final half-hour.

Juve FC Says

The match against Roma would probably be tougher than the game against the Partenopei.

This is because the Bianconeri would face a Jose Mourinho team who were very competitive in the reverse fixture.

The Portuguese manager was unhappy at the outcome of that game and would motivate his players to get vengeance at the Stadio Olimpico.

But wanting to win so badly could also put them under pressure and make Juve’s work much easier.

We can trust Max Allegri to come up with a game plan that will rattle the opponents from Rome.