Dybala and Morata return date revealed after Alessandria friendly

Paulo Dybala will be back to first-team action when Juventus faces AS Roma after the international break in a huge boost to the Bianconeri.

They also expect Alvaro Morata to be back for the Derby D’Italia against Inter Milan at the end of this month.

Sky Sport Italia as reported by Football Italia says both players are stepping up their recovery from injuries and would look to get back as soon as possible.

It claims that Dybala is making good progress in his recovery from his muscle injury and could be in the squad that faces Roma in the league and Zenit Saint Petersburg in the Champions League next week.

Juve faces Inter four days after their Champions League game and the report claims that Morata hopes to be back on the pitch for them in that match.

The Spaniard returned to kicking the ball while some of his teammates beat Alessandria 2-1 yesterday.

Both attackers are the leading scorers in the club this season and Max Allegri is banking on them to score the goals.

They were in good shape with three goals each in all competitions before the international break and they would hopefully return to fitness with goals in them as well.

Juve has enjoyed a fine run of form and still beat Chelsea and Torino without both of them. They will hopefully only make the team better on their return.