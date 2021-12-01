Dybala and Morata scoring in the same league game is so rare. Here is the last time it happened

Alvaro Morata and Paulo Dybala both scored for Juventus in their 2-0 win against Salernitana last night.

They are the top attacking players at the club right now and have been in inconsistent form for the club.

Being the main attackers in Max Allegri’s squad, one would expect them to score in the same matches frequently.

But that isn’t the case, and a new report reveals that it is quite rare for them to score in the same match.

Calciomercato claims the first time both of them scored in the same league game in a Juventus shirt was against Bologna on October 4, 2015.

That never happened again until last night when they combined to help Juve beat Salernitana.

This revelation is quite a surprise, but Morata only returned to Juventus last season after leaving the Bianconeri in 2016.

The Spaniard and Dybala have been the main attackers at the club, but they have struggled to play together.

Dybala has been dealing with several injury problems, while Morata has been out of form when he plays.

Fans will hope their goals last night is a sign of good things to come, and they will keep netting in the same matches going forward.