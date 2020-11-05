Dybala asks UEFA to hand him a brace of goals against Ferencvaros

Paulo Dybala was back in goalscoring form last night as Juventus beat Ferencvaros 4-1 away from home in the Champions League.

After losing their previous group game to Barcelona in the Allianz Stadium, the Bianconeri knew that nothing but a win would be acceptable in their last game unless they have no plans of making the next round.

Dybala seemed to have gotten the message and the Argentinean was in the mood to cause problems for Ferencvaros.

He scored a goal and had one goal-bound shot turned in as an own goal.

The own goal looked a certain goal before Lasha Dvali turned it into his own net.

The attacker was congratulated by UEFA on Twitter after the match and they remarked that he was the only player that has scored in the last 6 Champions League seasons for Juventus.

He replied to the post by asking that he be awarded the own-goal so that he can celebrate the feat.

Dybala is still working his way to his optimum fitness level and the Argentinean has done his chances of playing more often a world of good with that performance.

He will now hope that Andrea Pirlo will feature him even more now.