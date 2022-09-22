Dybala breaks silence on leaving Juventus and says Roma fans are more passionate

Paulo Dybala spent seven years at Juventus before he left the Bianconeri at the end of last season.

It seemed certain he would stay at the club for a decade after he agreed to a new deal with the Bianconeri.

However, the club changed the agreement and then completely withdrew its offer, which forced him to leave as a free agent.

The Argentinian had several teams looking to sign him, but he eventually moved to AS Roma, after speaking with Jose Mourinho.

He is adjusting to his new club and has now spoken about his departure from the Bianconeri.

He said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“Yes, the last few years at Juventus weren’t easy, a change did me good. Mourinho called me and in a few minutes I decided. He as well as the director spoke to me about the project and the desire to continue winning as they did last year.

Adding: “Roma fans are similar to Argentinian fans in terms of passion. Different from the Juventus environment, more like the Argentinean one.

“They have a beautiful madness, I feel this affection. For them, Roma comes before the family. They live football as we do.”

Juve FC Says

Dybala was one of our best players when he played for us, and we enjoyed his best talents.

The former Palermo man remains a key player for Argentina, and he is showing we probably should have been more patient with him.

But we need to move on and focus on getting the best from our current options.