Dybala called up by Serie A manager but is waiting for two other clubs

Paulo Dybala’s future is still very uncertain despite having interest from several clubs around the country.

The Argentinian left Juventus at the end of last season after the club allowed him to run down his contract.

We expected him to move to Inter Milan, but they have cooled their interest in him in recent weeks.

This has allowed other clubs to enter the race for his signature. He is now being linked to Napoli and AS Roma.

At Roma, he will work with Jose Mourinho, one of the best managers in the world, and the Portuguese gaffer is keen to work with him.

La Stampa, as reported by Football Italia, claims the former Inter head coach called the Argentinian yesterday to convince him to move to the Stadio Olimpico.

However, Roma is not playing in the Champions League and he is reluctant to join them.

The report claims he is waiting for Napoli to match Roma’s offer, or for Inter to return.

Juve FC Says

Dybala is simply too good to remain without a club for this long and he should get a new home soon.

However, his insistence on joining a club that plays in the UCL is understandable because he is one of the best players in the world.

Hopefully, he will get a new club sooner than expected.