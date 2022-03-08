Dybala called up for international duty but Juventus hope to keep him in Turin

The international break is often the stage where the conflicting interests of clubs and national teams surface to light.

Unfortunately for Paulo Dybala, he has been dealing with recurring injury problems for the past two years.

Luckily, his latest setback isn’t a serious one, as Juventus are hoping to have him back at Max Allegri’s disposal in the next few days.

However, the upcoming international break could give the Italian club another reason for concern.

The number 10 received a preliminary callup from Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni. The tactician released a list of 44 players that includes Dybala as well as his young Juventus teammate Matias Soulé.

But as Tuttosport (via ilBianconero) explains, this large list will be cut down ahead of this month’s international break.

Therefore, the 28-year-old could end up staying in Turin after all, and this is exactly what the club is hoping for.

The star’s physical condition remains a delicate one, and the last thing the Bianconeri need is to have their striker injured on international duty.

Argentina have already booked their spot in the World Cup, but will play Venezuela and Ecuador on the 26th and 30th of March.

Here is the full preliminary list of Argentina:

Goalkeepers: Franco Armani (River Plate), Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa), Geronimo Rulli (Villarreal), Juan Musso (Atalanta) and Esteban Andrada (Rayados).

Defenders: Gonzalo Montiel (Sevilla), Nahuel Molina (Udinese), Cristian Romero (Tottenham), Nicolas Otamendi (Benfica), Juan Foyth (Villarreal), Lucas Martinez Quarta (Fiorentina), German Pezzella (Betis), Lisandro Martinez (Ajax), Nehuen Perez (Udinese), Nicolas Tagliafico (Ajax), Marcos Acuna (Sevilla) and Franco Carboni (Inter).

Midfielders: Rodrigo De Paul (Atletico Madrid), Leandro Paredes (PSG), Giovani Lo Celso (Villarreal), Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen), Manuel Lanzini (West Ham), Guido Rodriguez (Betis), Roberto Pereyra (Udinese), Emiliano Buendia (Aston Villa), Alejandro Gomez (Sevilla), Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton), Nicolas Paz (Real Madrid), Tiago Geralnik (Villarreal) and Valentin Carboni (Inter).

Forwards: Lionel Messi (PSG), Lautaro Martinez (Inter), Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla), Nicolas Gonzalez (Fiorentina), Angel Correa (Atletico Madrid), Paulo Dybala (Juventus), Angel Di Maria (PSG), Julian Alvarez (River Plate), Joaquin Correa (Inter), Giovanni Simeone (Hellas Verona), Lucas Boye (Elche), Matias Soulé (Juventus), Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United) and Luka Romero (Lazio).