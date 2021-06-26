Dybala cheering for Higuain in Miami – Gonzalo replies with the mask celebration

On Friday night, Inter Miami hosted Orlando City in a true Florida derby. As Juventus fans know, David Beckham’s side possesses two former Bianconeri stars in its ranks.

Whilst Blaise Matuidi was in Miami’s starting XI, Gonzalo Higuain started from the bench. Nonetheless, the Argentine had some glamorous supporters in the stands.

According to Calciomercato, il Pipita’s compatriot and former teammate Paulo Dybala was cheering him on in the stadium.

La Joya is currently spending his off-season in Miami after being left out of Argentina’s squad that is currently participating in Copa America.

The former Palermo star is also using the occasion to regain his best physical shape after an injury-plagued campaign.

However, Dybala was not alone in the stands, as former Juventus striker Moise Kean – who was left out from Roberto Mancini’s Italy squad – was also present in the stadium, and Roma’s Javier Pastore was alongside them.

After a goalless first half, Higuain came off the bench in the 61st minute, and only needed few minutes to break the deadlock.

Whilst Dybala and company were ecstatic to see their former teammate score, the former Napoli striker replied by sporting the Gladiator’s mask celebration – which is famously attributed to Juve’s current number 10.

Dybala and Higuain played for three seasons together at the Allianz stadium, and their friendship outside of the pitch transmitted into a great chemistry on the field.

Unfortunately for the number 9, Orlando pulled off a comeback, sealing a 2-1 victory thanks to Luis Nani’s winner.