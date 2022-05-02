Dybala chooses the competition he wants to play in next season

Paulo Dybala is in the last few weeks of his time as a Juventus player after the club decided not to hand him a new deal.

The Argentinian is one of the finest players at the Allianz Stadium, and we expected him to become the key man after Cristiano Ronaldo left the club.

Injuries limited the impact he could make at the club, and they signed Dusan Vlahovic instead.

The Serbian will now become the main man at the Allianz Stadium, with Dybala leaving.

No one knows which club he would eventually join next, but he has been linked with a move to the top sides in Europe so far.

Inter Milan seemed to be a serious suitor for the former Palermo man. However, he might leave Serie A instead.

Tuttomercatoweb claims he wants to move to the Premier League next. England’s top flight is arguably the best league in the world, and many players dream of playing there.

Dybala now hopes to have a taste of the competition before he retires, and this is the perfect opportunity for him to move to the competition.

Juve FC Says

It would be much better if Dybala moves to the Premier League or any other competition, because he can preserve his Juve legacy.

However, if he moves to Inter, some fans will fall out of love with him and forget everything he has done for Juventus.