Dybala claimed to be willing to accept lesser contract to join rivals

Juventus’ forward Paulo Dybala is claimed to be waiting on an offer from Inter Milan, and is willing to accept a lower financial package compared to what is being offered from abroad.

The Argentine will be a free agent in the coming weeks, with the Old Lady having pulled the plug on negotiations during the most recent campaign, seemingly deciding that it was time to part ways with our key man.

While that decision still leaves a sour taste in my mouth, things could be set to get much worse if he the latest rumours prove to be true, with TuttoJuve claiming that he wants to join the Nerazzurri, and that he will even accept a lower offer than he has received from elsewhere in order to do so.

I can’t think of anything worse than seeing Dybala celebrating in their black and blue next term, and know that he will likely lead them back to the top of the table, while we will need some serious reinforcements to make up for the loss of our former star.

