Dybala compares his time with Allegri and Jose Mourinho

Paulo Dybala was on the books of Juventus between 2015 and 2022, and he worked with Max Allegri across two spells at the club.

He now works with Jose Mourinho at AS Roma after joining the Rome club as a free agent in the summer.

He looks revived after his injury-ravaged last few years at Juve, and he is working under yet another world-class manager.

The attacker is developing an excellent relationship with Mourinho and has now compared working with both managers.

He said via Football Italia:

“I think they are in some ways very similar, in others not so similar. I have a much closer rapport with Mourinho, we talk more often, discuss ideas.

“On the field they are fairly similar, as the coaches focus on defensive work and controlling the match.”

Juve FC Says

Dybala is one of the finest attackers around, and he delivers wherever he plays.

We enjoyed his talents when he was on our books, and it is still the right decision to have allowed him to leave as a free agent.

We wish him the best of luck in Rome, and he needs to focus on helping his new team.

When we meet them in the league again, we should win to show him we are still doing great.