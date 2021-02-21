Dybala contract negotiations to start in the next few days

Paulo Dybala is returning to fitness at just the right time and it seems that his return to the team is giving Juve more drive to tie him down to a new contract.

He will enter the last year of his current deal in the summer and Juve has been keen to hand him a new deal for much of this campaign.

However, both parties have been struggling to agree on a new deal as Juventus don’t want to offer more than they can pay for in a financially troublesome time like this.

The Argentinean has remained a key player in Andrea Pirlo’s side and the club considers him one of their leaders in the next few years.

But coronavirus has affected how much they have been making and that will also affect their current negotiations.

Juve is offering 10m euros per season with a few bonuses, but the attacker wants more money.

Tuttojuve is reporting that both parties will attempt to agree on a new deal again soon.

It says that his agent Jorge Antun is likely to meet with negotiators from Juventus in the next few days to thrash out a deal.

The report, however, insists that Juve has no plans to make a serious increase on their current offer.