Dybala contract talks resume

Paulo Dybala’s entourage are set to resume talks with Juventus over a contract extension while La Joya has rebuffed advances from PSG.

The Argentine has returned to form this season, proving a vital part of Maurizio Sarri’s squad, scoring the decisive goal against Inter in the Derby.

Corriere Torino report that the resumption of Serie A and the heavy fixture list will result in a turnover within the squad, however Dybala and Ronaldo are almost untouchable for the coach,

Meanwhile, the deadlock in contract talks caused by the Coronavirus outbreak has been broken, and talks are resuming between Dybala’s people and the club.

The renewal will see Dybala earn close to €10m a year while negotiations will not be affected by the ongoing lawsuit with his old image rights agent, which Paulo has chosen to manage on his own.

Everything has changed since last season, when Juventus were determined to sell him to Manchester United and Tottenham.

Despite a year having passed, PSG have still probed Dybala about his availability, however the 26-year-old has made it clear that he doesn’t want to leave Turin.

For their part, the club no longer imagine a Juve without Dybala – A technical leader and now a symbol for the club.