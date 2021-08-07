Dybala could be ready for Barcelona friendly and his agent is set to meet Juve directors

After training separately throughout the week, Paulo Dybala has reportedly made some significant progress towards full recovery. In fact, the striker could be a part of the squad that will travel to meet Barcelona on Sunday.

Juventus are set to play the Catalan club for the Gamper trophy, with the latter’s fans still in-shock following the departure of Leo Messi.

According to Calciomercato, Max Allegri is yet to decide whether to add La Joya to his travelling band or leave him in Turin.

In any case, Juventus fans will be relieved to know that their star’s latest injury was a minor one, and that he’s set to rejoin the group in their pre-season preparations starting next week.

On another note, Dybala’s agent, Jorge Antun, has finished his quarantine period following his trip to Italy, and he’s set to meet the club’s directors on Saturday to discuss the contract renewal.

The Argentine’s current contract expires in the summer of 2022, but both parties are hoping to continue in their collaboration.

Whilst the negotiations stalled last season, the player and the club are both much more optimistic of their ability to reach an agreement this time around.

Dybala’s current contract sees him earning 7.3 million euros per season, but the new deal should be around 10 millions. The 27-year-old has been a fan favorite in Turin since making the move from Palermo in 2015.