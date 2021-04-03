Dybala could be set for a hefty fine after attending McKennie’s party

As a big section of Juventus fans know by now, Paulo Dybala and Arthur have attended a night gathering at Weston McKennie’s house which was later interrupted by the police due to breaking the restrictions related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Therefore, Andrea Pirlo announced during his press conference on Friday that the trio will be suspended for the upcoming match against Torino.

Moreover, the three players will be charged with a monetary fine by the club, and it could be a hefty one, especially in the Argentine’s case.

According to la Repubblica (via ilBianconero),the fine could reach 30% of their monthly gross wages, which equals around 300 thousands euros for Dybala.

The relationship between the club and the striker is already a frosty one due to complicated negotiations regarding the extension of the player’s contract.

La Joya’s deal is set to expire in the summer of 2022, and the two sides are struggling to reach an agreement to extend his stay in Turin.

The Bianconeri management has laid an offer worth 10 million euros per season as a net wage, but the star is holding out for a larger number.

Therefore, such a significant fine would definitely cause another blow in the collapsing rapport between the two sides.

Moreover, Dybala has been struggling throughout the season with recurring physical problems, and is yet to play a single minute since January.

The former Palermo man has only contributed in 3 goals and 2 assists in his 16 appearances in all competitions throughout the current campaign.