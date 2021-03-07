Dybala could be set for another medical consultation

Paulo Dybala’s season has so far been disappointing to say the least.

The Argentine international has suffered from multiple physical problems which caused him to miss most of the action since the beginning of the season.

Even when La Joya was available to play, his never seemed to be at his best condition.

However, his latest knee injury has been a great cause of concern for the Juventus fans.

The striker has been unavailable since the match against Sassuolo in January.

After the encounter, the initial medical reports expected Dybala to be out of action between 15 and 20 days.

Nonetheless, almost two months have passed, and the former Palermo man is yet to put a foot on a football pitch.

Moreover, the Argentine had sought medical consultation in Barcelona in the last weeks to find out why he’s still feeling the pain within his knee.

According to the Corriere dello Sport (Via ilBianconero), Dybala flew to Austria on Wednesday to seek another consultation, this time with Professor Fink.

The Doctor analyzed the recovery path of the left knee, and the therapy sessions have apparently been successful.

Although a return against Porto for the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 seems to be unlikely, the striker could return for the next two matches.

Juve will play Cagliari next weekend, before welcoming Napoli in the postponed match from October 4.

Therefore, the Old Lady’s fans might finally witness their beloved star playing on the field within the next ten days.