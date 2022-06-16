Dybala could have joined another club and not Inter Milan

Francesco Totti has revealed that he spoke to Paulo Dybala and convinced the attacker to move to AS Roma, but there are other factors that saw him decide not to join the Giallorossi.

Dybala is now closing in on a move to Inter Milan, who are fierce rivals with Juventus.

The attacker is a player that Jose Mourinho likes, and he has been linked with a move to the Stadio Olimpico, but it seems the Romans didn’t push hard enough, and Inter will get the former Palermo man now.

Speaking about the Argentinian, Totti said, as quoted by Football Italia: “I know how things went and I am still in contact with him now, but I think it’s over.

“It wasn’t all up to Dybala. If it did depend only on him, we would’ve had a good chance.”

Juve FC Says

Some Juve fans will prefer that Dybala join Roma instead of strengthening a direct rival like Inter Milan.

However, the attacker also has his preference and knows the club that best suits him.

If he chooses Inter, we have no right to discourage him from making the transfer because we had the chance to keep him at the club and didn’t take it.