Dybala could start and other Juventus injury news ahead of the Atalanta match

Paulo Dybala is in line to start Juventus’ match against Atalanta this weekend, according to The Gazzetta Dello Sport as reported by Tuttomercatoweb.

The Argentinian had a few minutes of action as Juve was beaten 4-0 by Chelsea in midweek and he is now expected to start the game against La Dea.

The report says Giorgio Chiellini is also targeting a return in the same match, and if he doesn’t suffer a setback in his recovery, he could feature.

Mattia De Sciglio is also looking good and could play some role in the game, but Danilo is still out and has several more weeks to spend on the sidelines.

Juve FC Says

Fans are expecting a response from the Bianconeri after the dismal performance against Chelsea.

Atalanta is another very attacking team and they could expose Juve again and hopefully, Max Allegri’s men will be better prepared than they were against the European champions.

The match presents Allegri with the perfect opportunity to prove the game against Chelsea was a one-off.

If Dybala starts, Juve should have one more weapon to use to trouble their opponents, and Chiellini at the back will also help combat Duvan Zapata.

Matthijs de Ligt did a great job against Dusan Vlahovic when Juve faced Fiorentina not so long ago and we could trust him to perform well against Zapata as well.