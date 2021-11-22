Dybala delivers a subtle message about his Juventus future

Paulo Dybala has not signed a new Juventus contract, but the club is relaxed and confident that he is staying with them.

He would be a free agent in the summer and he has been in talks with the Bianconeri over a new deal.

Progress is being made, but some fans might worry about the time it is taking.

However, in a recent off-field chat, the Argentinian dropped a hint that he would be in Italy in five years’ time, confirming he would sign a new Juve deal.

Calciomercato reports that during the Nitto ATP Finals in Turin, Alexander Zverev, the German winner asked Dybala if he would be in Italy in five years when the next ATP Finals would be played in the country again, he replied:

“Maybe, maybe … But I think if you come here in the next five years you will find me.”

Juve FC Says

This is the clearest sign that a new Dybala contract would be sorted out soon.

It is possible that he has even agreed on a new deal with the club and he just needs to sign on the dotted line to make it official.

Although injuries have been a problem for him in the last few seasons, Dybala remains one of the best players in the world.

After losing Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer, Juve has to keep the former Palermo man if they are serious about remaining a top club in Italy.