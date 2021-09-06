Dybala demands to be joint highest paid player at Juventus

Juventus is trying to give Paulo Dybala a new contract that will reflect the current financial reality at the club, but it is not working as the Argentinian continues to demand the best contract he can get.

The attacker has entered the last year of his current deal and Juve is racing against time to get him on a new one.

The Argentinian can sign a pre-contract deal with a new club in the January transfer window if he isn’t on a new Juve deal at that time.

The Bianconeri is desperately trying to avoid that happening and would be embarrassed to lose a top talent like him for free next summer.

Juve has some money after offloading Cristiano Ronaldo. Nevertheless, the Bianconeri have been offering him around 9m euros plus bonuses, according to Il Corriere dello Sport as reported by Football Italia.

However, that is far less than what Matthijs de Ligt takes home with the report claiming that the Dutchman makes 8m euros guaranteed and around 12m euros when his bonuses are added.

The report claims Dybala has told the club that he wants to at least make as much as the defender.

Juve is trying to cut costs and wants his new deal to reflect that, but it seems they may fail in that regard.