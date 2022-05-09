Dybala determined to end his Juventus spell on a high with one last achievement

Juventus and Paulo Dybala are heading for a divorce at the end of this campaign. The attacker has been one of Juve’s key players since he has been at the club.

However, his last two seasons have been injury-prone, and they have decided against keeping him in their squad.

The Argentinian can start speaking to other clubs now, but he seems focused on his duties as a Juventus player.

Corriere Dello Sport claims he is desperate to win the Italian Cup, the only trophy Juve can still win in this campaign.

They have reached the final and will face Inter Milan. That game gives them the chance to beat the Nerazzurri for the first time this season, but winning that trophy would be a nice way to end this campaign.

Juve FC Says

Dybala has a lasting legacy at Juve and now that he is among our top ten highest scorers, fans will always remember him.

Winning the Italian cup would be a nice way to sign out, but he is not the only player that should be keen to win it.

We have to stop Inter from becoming a force to reckon with in Italian football and beating them in that final is an important part of it.