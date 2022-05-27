Dybala
Dybala discouraged from joining another Serie A club

May 27, 2022 - 9:29 am

Paulo Dybala has been warned about moving to AS Roma because he doesn’t suit their style of play.

The attacker will leave Juventus officially when his contract expires on June 30th, but he can start speaking to suitors now.

Inter Milan has been named as one club that has a serious interest in his signature and the Milan side has been in talks with his entourage for some time now.

However, AS Roma manager, Jose Mourinho, is also a fan of the former Palermo man and he wants to manage him.

This means the capital city club is one of the teams running to become his next employers.

However, Inter legend, Giuseppe Bergomi, believes the forward is not suited for the system of Mourinho.

He said, as quoted by Football Italia: “Roma need a target man like [Tammy] Abraham but then there are trequartisti such as [Lorenzo] Pellegrini and [Nicolo] Zaniolo who, with Dybala, would be difficult to put together.

“I have nothing against Dybala. I think he’s a top player. He combines well with the striker but it depends on the tactical shape.”

Juve FC Says

A seasoned manager like Mourinho knows the type of player his system needs and he will go out and get one.

Dybala is a very technical player, and he is not so different from Nicolo Zaniolo, who has thrived for the Giallorossi so far.

But their lack of Champions League football could make Dybala join another suitor instead of moving to the Stadio Olimpico.

