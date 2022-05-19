Paulo Dybala has a number of clubs looking to add him to their squad as he prepares to leave Juventus.

The Argentinian has been in Turin since 2015, and he has become one of Juve’s historical leading scorers.

But he will leave the Allianz Stadium at the end of this season after the club decided not to renew his stay with them.

The Argentinian is undeniably talented, and he would not struggle to get a new home in the summer, but the Bianconeri will prefer that he doesn’t join Inter Milan.

The Nerazzurri are their fierce rivals, and they have recently dominated Max Allegri’s men.

However, it seems Dybala loves the city of Milan, and he might truly join Inter. This is because a new report on Calciomercato claims the attacker has just bought a new house in the city.

It claims the property is even very close to Inter’s headquarters. Is this a strong hint that he has been thinking about moving to Milan?

Juve FC Says

Buying a house in Milan and joining a club in the city are two different things, but it helps when you live close to your office.

It remains unclear if Inter will make him the best proposal, but if he wants to preserve his Bianconeri legacy, it would be much better for Dybala to join another club.