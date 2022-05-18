After seven years filled joy and agony, Juventus and Paulo Dybala will end their collaboration at the end of the season. The Argentine bid the club supporters farewell during the final home fixture of the campaign.

Following the match against Lazio, La Joya was unable to hold back the tears while making the final tour around the Allianz Stadium. But once the campaign is finished, the time for emotions will be over, as the player will have to resolve his future.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via ilBianconero, Dybala is edging ever closer towards Inter. The Nerazzurri are adamant on signing the 28-year-old which would be a massive blow for the Old Lady.

The source claims that the Beneamata will offer the former Palermo star a four-year contract worth 6 million euros per season in addition to bonuses and have made large steps towards finalizing the deal.

Nonetheless, the report adds that Giuseppe Marotta and company are hoping to resolve the future of Alexis Sanchez in the coming days. The reigning Italian champions will be looking to rescind the Chilean’s contract to make room for Dybala.

Hence, the Juventus star would join his compatriots Lautaro Martinez and Joaquin Correa in Simone Inzaghi’s star-studded attack.