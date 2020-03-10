Dybala essential to Juve, extension soon

Paulo Dybala has become ‘un-benchable’ for Maurizio Sarri this season and a contract extension for the Argentine is expected soon.

La Joya was the key man yet again in the weekends 2-0 victory over Inter, coming off the bench to score the Bianconeri’s second goal and confirm the win.

Given his strong performances this season, scoring 13 goals across all competitions , La Gazzetta Dello Sport report that Dybala has become to Sarri’s plans, but it will be difficult to keep him on the bench.

The report suggests that the Argentine has made a leap in quality and has also changed his mentality, coming off the bench to be explosive in key moments for the team.

The hesitancy that may have tested him in the past has gone and Dybala has found total awareness to be a reference point for the team, becoming a technical leader alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, coming up with moments of magic in times of difficulty, seeing himself as the key man, not the extra man.

For Sarri, who asked him to “go into the game against Inter and destroy it”, it has become ever more difficult to justify benching the 26-year-old, given Dybala responds as a champion each time.

In a separate article in today’s Corriere Torino, there have been confirmations of talks between club and player regarding a renewal of his contract.

According to the newspaper, discussions began in December of last year as Juve management now see La Joya as a future leader at the club.

The forward is expected to earn a significant increase in salary, taking him from €7m to €10m a year with the extension expected to last until 2025.