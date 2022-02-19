Dybala expected to drop to the bench for Champions League clash

Paulo Dybala is tipped to drop to the bench on Tuesday when Juventus travel to Villarreal in the Champions League.

The Old Lady suffered yet another setback in their form when failing to hang onto their lead over Torino on Friday, settling for just the one point in their local derby. Interestingly, while level and chasing the game with the clock ticking down, we had no Dybala or Vlahovic to call upon to use their brilliance to try and seal the win, and I certainly believed that decision could have been made with the CL in mind.

Dybala was replaced first, with Weston McKennie coming on in his place shortly into the second-half, which should make him the more likely to feature on Tuesday, but TuttoJuve claims that Allegri is set to rest him, instead leaving him on the bench for the opening leg.

Our bigger issues could well be in defence however, with us forced to play with just one recognise centre-back in Serie A this week, but we will have to keep our fingers crossed that one of Daniele Rugani, Giorgio Chiellini or Leo Bonucci can return.

